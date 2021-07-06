Moscow: A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people onboard has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, reported TASS news agency on Tuesday citing regional authorities. The plane reportedly lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, added TASS separately cited a source as saying. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Moscow Honeymoon Suit And Picturesque Location | Watch

Also Read - Viral Video: Men Climb Burning Building to Save 3 Children From Fire, Hailed as Heroes | Watch

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates Also Read - International Travel All Set to Resume For Vaccinated Tourists, Singapore And Malaysia Still Hesitant