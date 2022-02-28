Kyiv: As stories of valour and courage of Ukrainian fightback to Russian advances continue to dominate headlines, recent satellite photos captured by Maxar technologies show that a 3-mile-long Russian convoy was on route Kyiv, the capital.Also Read - Inside Kremlin's Inner Circle: Who's Who of Vladimir Putin's Army

"According to Maxar, the convoy was seen on satellite images on Sunday around 10:56 a.m. local time on the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, which is about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. The P-02-02 road goes toward Kyiv," CNN reported.

"Maxar identified fuel and logistical trucks, in addition to tanks, infantry vehicles and self-propelled artillery moving in the convoy," the report said.