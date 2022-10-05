Breaking: A blast occurred at a mosque near the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said Abdul Nafai Takor, a spokesman for the MoI, adding that an investigation is underway.Also Read - PM Modi Gave Computers, Jobs To Those Who Had Stones In Their Hands: Amit Shah In Baramulla | Key Takeaways

No official report has come so far from the Taliban regarding any casualties. "The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at the ministry's mosque when the congregational prayer was ongoing.

This is a developing story, inputs will be added shortly.