New Delhi: Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese media. Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital as he collapsed on the ground while bleeding. A gunshot-like sound was heard during the time. A man, who is believed to be the suspect, has been detained, according to a report by Reuters.Also Read - Typhoon Aere Makes Landfall in Southwest Japan, Brings Torrential Downpour