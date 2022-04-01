Seoul, South Korea: Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air during training on Friday, killing three people and injuring one, officials said.Also Read - China Recovers Both Black Boxes Of Crashed Plane: Report

The two KT-1 trainer aircraft crashed into a mountain in the southeastern city of Sacheon after colliding, emergency officials said.

Three people were found dead and one was injured, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity citing department rules.

Officials said three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the scene.

The air force confirmed the collision. But an air force statement said it was trying to confirm the reported casualties and whether pilots on the aircraft tried to eject to safety. It said the KT-1 aircraft is a two-seat plane.