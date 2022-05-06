Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency and gave security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with the rising anti-government protests over the economic crisis in the country. According to reports, the President said he has invoked the tough laws to “ensure public order” after trade unions staged a nationwide strike demanding his resignation over the crisis.Also Read - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Agrees To Remove Brother Mahinda Rajapaksa As PM: Report

Rajapaksa's decision came to ensure public security and maintain essential services so as to make sure smooth functioning of the country, the presidential media division said. The decision also came amidst weeks of public protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government in Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, the police personnel again fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting students trying to storm Sri Lanka's parliament as the country was brought to a halt by a trade union strike demanding the government step down.

Notably, the island nation is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country’s financial crisis of 1948.

A state of emergency will be declared by the President (of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa) with effect from midnight today, reports Sri Lanka's DailyMirror citing President's Media Division#SriLankaEconomicCrisis — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had last month also declared a state of emergency in the country giving the security forces wide authority to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

Last month, the government had issued the “Extraordinary Gazette” declaring a public emergency after hundreds of protesters gathered in the capital and many of them tried to storm the President’s residence to protest against the government for “poor management of economic policies, which has created mess in the country”.