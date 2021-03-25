New Delhi: Sri Lankan navy has arrested 20 Indian fishermen for alleged “trespassing”. Two Indian boats have been seized from Rameshwaram. More details awaited. Also Read - Burqa 'Sign of Recent Religious Extremism, Will Definitely Ban It', Says Sri Lanka Minister

Prior to this, Pakistan had arrested 17 Indian fishermen and confiscated their three boats for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters. The fishermen were produced before a judicial magistrate and handed over to the police, said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency. The official said the Indian fishermen were warned that they were in Pakistan's territorial waters and should turn away but did not heed the warning. Fast response boats were used to arrest the 17 fishermen who were 10-15 nautical miles inside Pakistan's territorial waters near Sir Creek, the coastal border between Pakistan and India, the spokesperson said. The Indian fishermen were sent either to Malir or Landhi jail in Karachi.