BREAKING: Suicide Blast Rocks Islamabad; Cop Dead, Several Injured

A policeman was killed and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured after a suicide blast rocked Islamabad’s 1-10/4 sector on Friday.

Updated: December 23, 2022 1:11 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Islamabad/Pakistan: A policeman was killed and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured after a suicide blast rocked Islamabad’s 1-10/4 sector on Friday. Pictures doing rounds on social media showed the fiery wreckage of a vehicle with a large number of police personnel at the scene.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when the incident took place.

SUICIDE BLAST IN ISLAMABAD

Breaking News: Blast in a suspected cab in #Islamabad’s I-10/4 Sector, leaves 4 policemen hurt. Police was chasing the suspected cab and the blast occurred when was stopped for checking. 3 suspects were reportedly inside the cab. #IslamabadBlast pic.twitter.com/40reDxCVoT

— Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) December 23, 2022

