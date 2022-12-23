BREAKING: Suicide Blast Rocks Islamabad; Cop Dead, Several Injured

Islamabad/Pakistan: A policeman was killed and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured after a suicide blast rocked Islamabad’s 1-10/4 sector on Friday. Pictures doing rounds on social media showed the fiery wreckage of a vehicle with a large number of police personnel at the scene.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when the incident took place.

Breaking News: Blast in a suspected cab in #Islamabad’s I-10/4 Sector, leaves 4 policemen hurt. Police was chasing the suspected cab and the blast occurred when was stopped for checking. 3 suspects were reportedly inside the cab. #IslamabadBlast pic.twitter.com/40reDxCVoT

— Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) December 23, 2022