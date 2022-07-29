Kabul/Afghanistan: Several people feared dead after a blast occurred in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Friday. . The incident took place during the 22nd league match of the Shpageeza Cricket League between Pamir Zalmi and the Band-e-Amir Dragons at the Kabul International stadium.Also Read - Hindus, Sikhs Now Safe In Country, Say Taliban; Akhundzada's Minister Meets Minorities, Promises Security

Security officials are yet to comment on the number of casualties and injuries. Meanwhile, social media platforms Twitter and Facebook are flooded with videos of the attack that rocked the Kabul International Cricket stadium.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan

A video from the blast area, cricket stadium.

The Shpageeza Cricket League is a Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board every year in Afghanistan.

No terror group has taken the responsibility for the attack so far.