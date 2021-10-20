Damascus, Syria: At least 13 people were killed and several injured as two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying military personnel in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday, reported Syrian state TV. The news channel showed footage of the charred bus in central Damascus, saying the blasts occurred during rush hour in the morning when people were heading to work and school.Also Read - Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs that were once held by insurgents. Also Read - Over 32 Killed, 53 Injured as Blast Hits Mosque In Afghanistan's Kandahar During Friday Prayers

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad. Also Read - Over 50 Dead, Several Others Critically Injured As Fresh Blast Rocks Afghanistan's Kunduz City

(With inputs from the Associated Press)