Thai Navy Ship Sinks, Rescue Operations Underway for Over 30 Sailors in Water

A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water.

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai corvette leans on its side off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Bangkok: A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) ship HTMS Sukhothai (FS-442) sunk in the Gulf of Thailand at 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday due to a loss of power and subsequent flooding of the ship, according to the service. As of midmorning, 75 sailors had been rescued and 31 were still in the water as ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water, said the navy.

The RTN’s official Twitter account posted photos and videos of the incident the same night, stating that Sukhothai was on patrol 20 miles from the port in Bang Saphan district, Central Thailand when strong waves caused water to enter into the electrical systems of the ship which resulted in a loss of power and control for the ship along with water entering the hull resulting in the ship tilting.



Strong winds blew seawater onto the HTMS Sukhothai corvette and knocked out its electrical system Sunday evening. The Royal Thai Navy dispatched three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines to try to assist the disabled ship by removing the seawater but it couldn’t do so because of the strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink. It occurred while the warship was on patrol at sea 32 kilometers (20 miles) from the pier at Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

While northern and central Thailand are seeing their coldest temperatures of the year, far southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days. Ships were warned to stay ashore.