New Delhi: A United Arab Emirates cargo ship sank 30 miles away from Iran's Assaluyeh port. Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed the Al Salmy 6 had sunk Thursday off Iran.

He said said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.

Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.

Staff are wearing life vests but weather conditions are not favourable. Strong winds have caused storms in the Gulf and disrupted the movement of vessels and maritime activity, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said

More details are awaited..