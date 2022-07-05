London: It was a major setback to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday resigned from their posts citing the PM’s leadership. With their resignation, the Boris Johnson government has plunged into a crisis now. Rishi Sunak tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire for his handling of a sleaze scandal involving a senior colleague.Also Read - Viral Video: UK College Students Groove to Dhol Beats, Internet Loves It | Watch

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," Sunak wrote in his resignation letter, adding, "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning. My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022



In the resignation letter, Javid said he has lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest after a series of scandals. He went on to add that he could “no longer continue in good conscience”. He also said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest.

“I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too” Javid said in a letter to Johnson.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

The two major resignations came as Boris Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.