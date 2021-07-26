New Delhi: A UK court on Monday declared fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya as bankrupt, with a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) winning the case related to recovering debt from loans paid out to Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. “As at 15.42 [UK time], I adjudicate Dr Mallya bankrupt,” chief insolvencies and companies court (ICC) Judge Michael Briggs said in his ruling during a virtual hearing of the Chancery Division of the high court in London, news agency PTI reported.Also Read - UK High Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Plea to Appeal Against Extradition to India