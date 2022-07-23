New Delhi: Amid rising cases of monkeypox across the globe, WHO Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom on Saturday decided to declare the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency. “For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” says WHO DG Dr Tedros AdhanomAlso Read - Monkeypox Cases Rising Rapidly In Canada, 681 Infections Confirmed So Far