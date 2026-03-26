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Iran War Update: Indian citizen killed In Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missile falls on them

Iran War Update: Indian citizen killed In Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missile falls on them

An Indian citizen was killed when the debris of an intercepted missile fell on them in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

(Image: IANS)

New Delhi: An Indian citizen was killed when the debris of an intercepted missile fell on them in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 26 March 2026. According to the reports, one Indian was injured due to the debris. Three people suffered injuries after the debris of a ballistic missile fell in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi following a successful interception by the country’s air defence systems.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X: “As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality.”

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” it added.

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