Washington: Professionals and immigrants from countries like India and China, currently in the US, can heave a sigh of relief. The US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America. Also Read - Indians Received 67-72 Per Cent of Total US H1-B Visas in Last 5 Years: MEA

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday said the 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion. Also Read - US Secy Visit to be First High Level Engagement After Polls, No Offical Report on H1-B Visa Issue: MEA

“USCIS will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking action,” it said in a statement. Also Read - Change in H1-B Visa Rules Favouring Advanced Degree Holders to Impact Indian IT Companies: Report

The USCIS said it will consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

Notably, the H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

(With PTI inputs)