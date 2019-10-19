New Delhi: More than three years after the United Kingdom pitched the idea to leave the European Union, the British Parliament today holds a rare Saturday meeting to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s last-minute revised Brexit deal.

In 2016, when former UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced Britain’s divorce from the long-standing treaty, the House of Commons had remained highly divided with a 52 to 48 vote break-up. However, Johnson on Saturday will try to win the Parliament’s approval to pass the new Brexit agreement struck in Brussels on Thursday.

Johnson has been campaigning from door to door since Friday to win over more support ahead of a crucial vote. A spokesperson for the British PM said that Johnson and his team were approaching MPs from across the House of Commons to gain confidence.

Many major British news organisations have estimated that PM Johnson is just a handful short of the 320 votes needed to guarantee success for the deal agreed by the European Union (EU) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, opposing Northern Ireland allies have said that they will consider backing any amendment to delay the British Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. Talking to leading news organisation BBC, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy chief Nigel Dodds said that their party was looking ‘very closely’ at the amendment put forward by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin to discard or delay the contentious deal.

The DUP has maintained its ground to oppose the Brexit agreement stating that it will not support it until “a sensible deal” is worked out “that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK.”

Johnson, who is obliged to seek a Brexit delay if he fails to gain sufficient votes, asserted nonetheless that the UK would leave the EU on October 31.

However, in case he manages to gain the margin votes from the Commoners, Johnson’s name will be etched in the history of the United Kingdom for delivering a Brexit, whether people approve it or not.