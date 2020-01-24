New Delhi: After over three years of continuous revisions and bitter disputes, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared all hurdles to turn his much-talked-about Brexit deal into a law. With this, the country will officially exit the European Union (EU) on January 31.

While the Brexit bill still needs to be ratified by members of the EU, reports suggested that the divorce was confirmed after the Queen’s approval in a short announcement to the House of Commons on Thursday.

Conservative lawmakers cheered as Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced in the House of Commons that the Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent, the final formality in its legislative journey.

The Withdrawal Agreement has received Royal Assent and is now law. We will leave the EU on January 31st 🇬🇧 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 23, 2020

Following the approval, the UK Prime Minister told reporters, “At times, it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it.”

“Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future – with better hospitals and schools, safer streets and opportunity spread to every corner of our country,” he added.

The EU is expected to ratify the bill in time for the UK to leave the 28-nation bloc as planned at 11 p.m. on January 31. Meanwhile, the consent vote in the EU Parliament will take place on January 29.

PM Johnson is expected to formally sign the Withdrawal Agreement in the coming days.