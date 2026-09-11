BRICS Summit 2026: What is China saying ahead of Xi Jinping-PM Modi meeting in New Delhi?

Ahead of PM Modi- Xi Jinping meet in New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said that China is looking to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences.

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PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping- File image

BRICS Summit 2026: In a significant development amid the BRICS leaders summit in New Delhi, China has issued a statement ahead of the proposed meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the recent statement on Friday, China said both countries should handle differences properly and view their ties from a strategic and long-term perspective. For those unversed, President Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, which will be his first visit to India in nearly seven years.

What has China said on PM Modi-Xi meeting?

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin. As mentioned earlier, the Chinese President is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

China’s focus on strategic guidance of two leaders

“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” she said.

About the BRICS summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

“President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms, and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China’s important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation,” she said.

What China said on New Delhi summit?

About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.

“We are committed to promoting the political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue. We look forward to working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability,” she said.

Xi’s visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation.