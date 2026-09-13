BRICS Summit 2026: Xi pushes multipolar world, announces 5 initiatives for deeper cooperation

Xi Jinping emphasised that every country, irrespective of its size, strength or wealth, should be treated equally in the global community.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping. File image

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the “might-makes-right” approach does not hold, urging BRICS nations to push for a reshaping of the global order and make the Global South a key force in driving multipolarity. He also put forward five initiatives aimed at “cementing the foundation of greater BRICS cooperation”, including support for the development and implementation of AI models.

“The Global South, with its collective rise, has become a key driver of world multipolarity. At the same time, the international landscape is volatile and fraught with risks and challenges. To bring stability to the world and make it a better place, BRICS countries must seize the historical initiative, rally the Global South, be an active, stabilising, and positive force in international affairs, and advance the well-being of all humanity…The logic of “might makes right” does not hold, and should have been discarded long ago. Global South countries should jointly defend the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law and international rules are applied to all, free from double standards,” he said in a statement.

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Xi Jinping stressed that all nations, regardless of their size, strength, and wealth, must be treated as equal members of the global community, and the Global South countries and nations should “hold high the banner of multilateralism, uphold the authority and role of the United Nations, support multilateral institutions in advancing reform and increasing efficiency, and ensure the equal participation of all countries in international affairs”.

What are the five initiatives?

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the “might-makes-right” approach does not hold, urging BRICS nations to push for a reshaping of the global order and make the Global South a key force in driving multipolarity. He also put forward five initiatives aimed at “cementing the foundation of greater BRICS cooperation”, including support for the development and implementation of AI models.

“China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI,” he said.

He also proposed establishing a BRICS special economic zone partnership, under which countries can set up an intelligent portal, coordinate policies, and build a new frontier for open development.

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China will push for establishing a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform, he said, promising his nation will impart digital skills training and promote technological exchange and industrial alignment.

He said China stands ready to assist fellow BRICS countries in building smart factories and developing standards and norms, and jointly to promote manufacturing transformation and upgrading.

He also proposed setting up a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance for the joint development of engineers and mutual recognition of competency standards.