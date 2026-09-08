BRICS Summit Delhi 2026: PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold bilateral meet on September 11

Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to conduct bilateral talks on September 11 to discuss key strategic, defense and economic issues.

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PM Modi and President Putin- File image

India-Russia relations: In a significant global development ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to have a bilateral meeting in the national capital on Friday. In the recent update, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov notified about the update and highlighted the importance that Moscow attaches to its ties with New Delhi. For those unversed, India is gearing up to host a major diplomatic gathering as leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping prepare to assemble in the national capital for the 18th Leaders’ Summit, marking two decades since the foundation of the bloc.

What Kremlin spokesperson said on PM Modi, Russian President Putin meeting?

“President Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi,” Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said.

“India is our strategic partner. We consider it extremely important. The majority of our payment exchange is being done in national currencies,” he added.

New Delhi to host 18th Leaders’ Summit

With New Delhi taking on the chairship, discussions will focus on steering international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform, a report by IANS news agency said.

The two-day summit will bring together heads of state and government from member nations, alongside invited international participants and senior officials, at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 12 and 13.

BRICS Business Forum

Preceding the main leaders’ gathering, the BRICS Business Forum will take place on September 11 at the same venue, alongside a session of the Women’s Business Alliance. Under its chairship, India has already organised over 350 BRICS-related meetings and high-level engagements across more than 25 cities nationwide.

India’s chairship for 2026 is anchored in the central theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting the broader vision of “Humanity First.”

BRICS playing bigger role in new world economic order

India’s 2026 BRICS Presidency offers strategic opportunities to expand exports, attract investments, strengthen manufacturing and technology partnerships, diversify supply chains, and enhance BRICS influence in the global economy.

The global economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with emerging economies playing an increasingly influential role in shaping trade, investment, development finance, and international economic governance. At the centre of this transformation is BRICS, which has evolved from a grouping of five major emerging economies into a much broader platform representing the aspirations and economic interests of the Global South, the article on the European Times news website observed.

(With inputs from agencies)