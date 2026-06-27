Britain boiling under record-breaking heat: Why London’s 35°C can feel more agonising than 45°C in Delhi? Explained

The extreme heat has forced schools to close in Britain as well as in other European countries such as France, Spain, and Italy, while electricity supplies have also begun to come under strain.

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People cool off in London as a severe heatwave grips Europe. (AP)

New Delhi: A severe heatwave is sweeping across Western Europe. In Britain, temperatures have climbed to around 35°C, causing significant discomfort for residents. The extreme heat has forced schools to close in Britain as well as in other European countries such as France, Spain, and Italy, while electricity supplies have also begun to come under strain. Weather authorities have issued heatwave warnings, and conditions in London are currently being described as feeling even more oppressive than those in Delhi.

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Why Britain’s 35°C Can Feel Hotter Than India’s 45°C

In India, summer temperatures commonly exceed 45°C. However, temperatures of 30–35°C in Britain and many parts of Europe can feel just as intense, if not worse. This difference is due to a combination of climate, housing design, lifestyle, and humidity.

Britain is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and several seas, resulting in much higher humidity levels than many hotter regions. The human body cools itself primarily through sweating, but sweat is effective only when it evaporates. In humid conditions, evaporation slows down because the air already contains a large amount of moisture. As a result, the body struggles to release heat, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke.

Differences in Housing Design Between Europe and India

The design of homes in Europe and India also plays a significant role in how people experience heat.

Homes in Britain and much of Europe are primarily designed to retain warmth during cold winters. They typically feature thick brick walls and insulated roofs, with relatively limited ventilation. This design is intentional, as it helps preserve indoor heat during colder months. However, during heatwaves, these buildings absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night, functioning much like a thermal battery. Consequently, indoor temperatures can remain uncomfortably high.

Since historically Britain has experienced milder summers, air conditioning is far less common in homes.

By contrast, Indian homes are generally designed with hot weather in mind. Features such as ceiling fans, natural ventilation, shaded courtyards, and increasingly, air conditioning systems help keep indoor temperatures more manageable.

Britain Breaks Heat Records

Britain is currently witnessing temperatures that are challenging long-standing records. June temperatures have reached around 36°C, bringing London’s heat levels closer to those typically experienced in Delhi.

Meteorologists warn that temperatures could continue rising through the final week of June. If they approach 40°C, Britain could experience one of the most severe heat events in its recorded history. Heatwave warnings and emergency alerts remain in effect, and authorities are advising people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

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Historically, temperatures of about 35.6°C were recorded in Britain in 1957 and again in 1976. Current conditions indicate that 2026 may match or surpass those historic highs, making this one of the country’s most notable heat episodes in decades.