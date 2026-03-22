Home

News

Britain deploys nuclear-powered submarine in Arabian Sea; Is Starmer going to join US and Israel against Iran?

Britain deploys nuclear-powered submarine in Arabian Sea; Is Starmer going to join US and Israel against Iran?

The deployment of the British submarine to the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz, signals that, alongside Israel and the United States, Britain is now also actively engaging in the conflict against Iran.

(Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: More than three weeks have passed since the conflict currently unfolding in the Middle East began; yet, there is still no indication that the war is nearing an end. On the contrary, there are continuous signs that the conflict is escalating. While U.S. President Donald Trump continues to issue threats against Iran, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has taken a significant decision that could impact the war directly.

British submarine HMS Anson

Citing a report by the Daily Mail, Al Jazeera has reported that HMS Anson—a nuclear-powered British submarine equipped with Tomahawk missiles—has arrived in the Arabian Sea, in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz. The deployment of this British submarine comes at a time when President Trump is issuing threats to intensify military action against Iran.

It is reported that this British submarine departed from Perth, Australia, earlier this month, on March 6. It is now believed that HMS Anson has assumed a strategic position in the northern sector of the Arabian Sea—a location situated in very close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

What Weapons Is HMS Anson Equipped With?

This nuclear-powered British submarine is fully equipped with a diverse array of highly advanced weaponry. These armaments include Tomahawk Block IV Land Attack Missiles—capable of striking targets up to a range of 1,600 kilometers—and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, capabilities that render the submarine’s strike potential exceptionally formidable.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Britain Actively Joins Conflict Against Iran

The deployment of the British submarine to the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz, signals that—alongside Israel and the United States—Britain is now also actively engaging in the conflict against Iran. Prior to this, Britain had granted the US permission to use British military bases against Iran.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.