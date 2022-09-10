13 BIZARRE ROYAL JOBS THAT ACTUALLY EXIST: Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday, ending the reign of longest serving monarch in history. The queen, in her demeanour and decision making, was strongly inclined towards tradition, upholding the royal legacy and treading with caution towards change. While, in all her seriousness, she was a monarch that exhumed authority, it is also a fact that there are some traditions that royal family has kept despite them being bizarre and weird than ever. No-one has understood so far as to why they still exist, but surprisingly, they do!Also Read - King Charles, The New Monarch: A Look at Succession to Britain’s New Royal Order

HERE IS A LOOK AT SOME OF THE MOST BIZARRE ROYAL JOBS THAT ACTUALLY EXIST:

From carving meat to breaking in shoes, the royal family employs a host of royal officials to keep up their sometimes strange traditions.

1. GRAND CARVER OF ENGLAND

This honor is passed down within a high-status family, as it is an inherited office. The Earl of Denbigh and Desmond is the current roast-carving aficionado and gets the chance to show off his expertise at special royal dinners and events. The exclusive job is currently held by Alexander Fielding, the Earl of Denbigh and Desmond.

2. KEEPER OF THE ROYAL PHILATELIC COLLECTION

The queen didn’t just appear on stamps in the United Kingdom—she also collected them. Many pieces from the extensive collection were passed down from her grandfather and father, who were avid collectors, before her. The collection is so huge that the royal household needs a keeper to manage it. Since 2003, stamp specialist Michael Sefi held the head position, organizing and maintaining the historically significant documents. But since the onset of the pandemic, no keeper has managed it and Michael Sefi retired in 2018.

3. THE QUEEN’S BARGEMASTER

The Royal Bargemaster sits at the command of a team of 24 Royal Watermen, and these positions date back hundreds of years, to times when the royals traveled by water quite frequently. According to the official royal website, there are no state barges still on the Thames today, though there is still the official royal motor launch, the Royal Nore, which members of the royal family use when traveling on the Thames for official engagements. So, the duties of the Royal Watermen are now purely ceremonial. They still engage in escorting royals on the Royal Nore or greeting official guests who come by boat, and now have some on-shore duties as well.

4. MASTER OF THE QUEEN’S/KING’S MUSIC

Well, it’s not exactly the queen’s (or king’s) royal Spotify-playlist maker. The Master of the Queen’s/King’s Music actually has no set responsibilities, as Business Insider reported, but they may compose pieces for royal or state occasions as they see fit. The current Master of the Queen’s (King’s) Music is Judith Weir, who was appointed in 2014. The first holder of the post, musician and painter Nicholas Lanier, was appointed by Charles I in 1626 – his chief responsibility was to look after the monarch’s private band. Since then, 20 people have held the post, including Weir, among them William Boyce, Edward Elgar, Arthur Bliss and Peter Maxwell Davies. With the queen gone now, perhaps Weir would continue to serve King Charles III as well until they choose a new one 2024 as the post is only for 10 years.

5. HER/HIS MAJESTY’S BOTANIST

Like many of the other positions on this list, the role of Her/His Majesty’s Botanist is technically an honorary position. Currently, Professor Stephen Blackmore, botanical enthusiast and regius keeper of the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, holds the rank.

6. ASTRONOMER ROYAL

Astronomer Royal is the title given to a prominent scientist in the field of astronomy. The position was established in 1675 by King Charles II, so you can imagine how much the field has changed since. The current astronomer, Martin Rees, is in good company in this office; Edmund Halley, for whom Halley’s Comet is named, is an alumnus.

7. ROYAL HOROLOGICAL CONSERVATOR

This lengthy title is befitting for someone who oversees the functioning and maintenance of all the clocks in the royal properties and residences. And there are certainly a lot of them: 500 in Buckingham Palace, 379 in Windsor Castle, and 80 in the Palace of Holy Roodhouse. The conservator’s busiest times? The two weekends when he must lead the Royal Collection staff team in switching every single clock in the collection to or back from British Summer Time, spending over 50 hours carefully adjusting the historical timepieces.

8. MASTER OF THE HORSE

Though the position is largely ceremonial today, as the Crown Equerry now handles the general day-to-day dealings of the royal horses, it is still an important role. It was established in the 14th century when the office held much greater political importance and was responsible for providing horses for travel and warfare for the sovereign. Nowadays, Lord de Mauley, Rupert Charles Ponsonby, is Master of the Horse since 2019.

9. SURVEYOR OF THE QUEEN’S/KING’S PICTURES

The office of the Surveyor of the King’s/Queen’s Pictures, in the Royal Collection Department of the Royal Household of the Sovereign of the United Kingdom, is responsible for the care and maintenance of the royal collection of pictures owned by the Sovereign in an official capacity. As of the end of 2020, the position has been put in abeyance, the most recent was Desmond Shawe-Taylor, who held the post from 2005 to 2020.

10. WARDEN OF THE SWANS AND MARKER OF THE SWANS

Did you know the sovereign owns all unmarked swans on open water in England? A traditional event called the Swan Upping takes place each July, with the purpose of counting all of the swans in the Thames and accounting for their health in order to preserve conservation efforts. The Warden and Marker lead the event every year, and release a report documenting the observed health of the swan populations.

11. OFFICIAL HARPIST TO THE PRINCE OF WALES

That’s right—Prince Charles, before becoming King Charles III, had his own personal harpist. Anne Denholm, who held the position until 2019, often performed at royal events. Since then, Alis Huws has been appointed as the royal harpist. Previous harpists have even performed at Prince Charles’ wedding.

12. ROYAL SHOE-WEARER

Not many of us get to step into the shoes of royalty. But the queen, while she was alive, was still attending daily events dressed impeccably, it would have really been a necessity for the queen to have someone break her shoes in for her before she wore them. Angela Kelly, who was the queen’s dresser, wore her shoes for her. “As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky,” Kelly wrote in her book adding, “The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense this way.”

13. PIPER TO THE SOVEREIGN

A highly sought-after position in the bagpiping world, the Piper to the Sovereign is tasked with the duty of waking up the sovereign each morning by playing each weekday promptly at 9 a.m., in addition to some other related duties. Pipe Master Paul Burns is the current Piper. The tradition began in the days of Queen Victoria, but Queen Elizabeth enjoyed it so much that she kept it around. Even the Queen Mother preferred to wake up this way, and she had her own piper as well.