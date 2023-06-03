Home

Britain Admits Kohinoor Diamond Was ‘Forcibly’ Taken From India

This exhibition has been organized in the Tower of London.

The Kohinoor studded crown was first worn by the Queen Mother of Britain. (File)

Kohinoor Diamond: The Royal Family of Britain has accepted that the East India Company had taken the Kohinoor diamond from India. Maharaja Dilip Singh was forced to surrender it. An exhibition of Royal Jewels has been set up in the Tower of London, Britain. It states that under the Lahore Treaty, a condition was placed before Dilip Singh to hand over the Kohinoor.

This text has been written in the exhibition after the approval of the Royal Collection Trust of Buckingham Palace. In fact, for the first time, many precious diamonds and jewels including Kohinoor have been included in the exhibition of the Tower of London. Here the history of Kohinoor is also being told through many videos and presentations. Kohinoor has been kept in the exhibition as a symbol of victory.

Kohinoor Diamond ‘Symbol of Victory’

A film on Kohinoor has also been shown at the Crown Jewels Exhibition. In this, its entire history is shown through a graphic map. It states that the diamond is claimed to be extracted from the mines of Golconda. After this, Maharaja Dilip Singh is seen handing it over to the East India Company in a picture.

In another picture, the Kohinoor is seen in the crown of the Queen Mother of Britain. This exhibition has been organized in the Tower of London on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles. King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on 6 May.

Queen Camilla Did Not Wear The Kohinoor Studded Crown

Camilla did not wear Queen Elizabeth’s Kohinoor studded crown at the coronation. Instead, Queen Mary’s crown was newly renovated for her. Many precious diamonds and pearls were installed in it. In fact, the Royal Family feared that the use of the Kohinoor-studded crown could spoil relations with India. For this reason, this decision was taken.

India Has Demanded Kohinoor Back Several Times

The Kohinoor studded crown was first worn by the Queen Mother of Britain. After this, the crown was given to Queen Elizabeth. Apart from the Kohinoor, the crown is studded with many precious stones, including the Great Star of Africa, the most valuable diamond of Africa. Its value has been estimated at around $400 million. India has claimed its legal right to the Kohinoor diamond several times in front of Britain.

