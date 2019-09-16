London: A nationwide roadshow of 30 events across Britain to prepare businesses for Brexit is to be launched on Monday, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

BEIS on Sunday said local businesses across the country will receive tailored advice and support on preparing for Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU) on October 31, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five-week roadshow event is part of the largest single communications and engagement campaign undertaken by the government to get people ready for Brexit, added BEIS.

Advisers from all relevant government departments will be at each event to provide practical advice and support to business people.

Government advisers will be from BEIS, the Home Office, Revenues and Customs (HMRC), the Department for International Trade, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “We are encouraging businesses to make sure they are fully prepared and advice will include the importing and exporting of goods, exporting services, employing EU citizens and businesses that transfer data, and the extra support available in local areas.”

The first event will take place on Monday in Northampton, followed by Nottingham the following day, Swindon on September 19 and London on September 20.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “The UK will be leaving the EU on October 31 and my number one priority is ensuring businesses have the help they need to get ready for Brexit and take advantage of the opportunities beyond. These local events will provide the advice they need from all relevant government teams in one place.”

BEIS said Leadsom will also chair a new Business Finance Council, bringing together leading lenders to ensure small businesses get the working capital and investment they need.