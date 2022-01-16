London: Vaccinated travellers in Britain will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported. At present vaccinated travellers must take a lateral flow test on or before day 2 of their arrival in England. As per the report, an announcement on the change in guidance would be made on January 26, the day the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift the plan B restrictions he announced in December to combat the Omicron variant.Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Apologises in Parliament For Attending Lockdown Party

Transport Minister Grant Shapps is said to be in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said, adding that the move will save families hundreds of pounds and be a boost for the travel industry.

Earlier on Friday, the Telegraph reported that Johnson is set to lift Plan B Covid restrictions in England. UK government introduced the Plan B restriction last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. The guidelines includes ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use Covid passes to enter some venues.

Last week, Johnson had said that Britain could withstand a surge in Covid-19 infections without shutting down the economy. He ruled out imposing any stringent lockdown measures in the country.