London: The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that Britain’s new COVID-19 cases have jumped by 23 per cent in just a week. In the week ending June 18, around 1,740,000 new cases were detected nationwide, up from more than the 1.4 million the previous week, said the ONS.Also Read - India's Daily COVID Tally Crosses 13k Mark, Health Minister Mandaviya to Chair Crucial Meeting on Rising Cases

A study conducted by the ONS showed one in 40 people in England had COVID-19, compared with one in 20 in Scotland, one in 30 in Northern Ireland, and one in 45 in Wales. Also Read - India's COVID Cases Rising Again: 13,216 Fresh Spike In 24 Hours, Highest Daily Surge In Over 3 Months

Regionally, London had the highest rate of infection in England with 2.9 per cent, followed by North-West England with 2.6 per cent. “The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are fuelling another wave of infections, our third already this year,” Stephen Griffin, associate professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds, told Xinhua. Also Read - Delhi COVID Updates: Significant Rise In New Cases, One More Death Reported

“The rate of reinfection with these variants is also dramatically increased and prevalence is increasing across all ages. This highlights the ability of these viruses to evade antibody immunity and the rapidity with which they are causing waves across the globe is concerning,” the virologist said.