Britain’s King Charles’ brother Andrew arrested; Named in Epstein File, accused of raping minor girl

Virginia Giuffre, a victim in the Epstein case, alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.

Giuffre died in April 2025, the cause of death being ruled suicide.

New Delhi: King Charles’ brother Andrew has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of misconduct while holding public office. According to a BBC report, police detained him at his home in Sandringham around 8 a.m. on Thursday, 19 February 2026, which also happens to be Andrew’s birthday.

Could be sentenced to life

Misconduct while holding public office is considered a serious crime in England. This offense requires proving that the person knew they were wrong, yet continued to do so. The maximum sentence for this offense is life imprisonment. This case can only be tried in court under serious criminal charges.

This case is believed to relate to Andrew’s time as Britain’s Trade Envoy. He was appointed to this position in 2001 but resigned 10 years later. At that time, his name was embroiled in controversy regarding his links with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Documents released by the US Justice Department stated that Andrew had contact with Epstein while in office.

