London. Britain's Prince Charles on Thursday tested positive for COVID and has gone into self-isolation, his office said. A message on his official Twitter page claimed that Charles has tested positive on Thursday morning and was "deeply disappointed" not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England. On the other hand, Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that he has been triple vaccinated.

However, it was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to this, Charles had contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Officials told news agency AP that he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

On Wednesday evening, Charles had met dozens of people during a large reception at London’s British Museum. During the reception, he was accompanied by his wife Camilla, and was in close contact with Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, among others.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, marked her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

Apart from them, Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.