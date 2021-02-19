London: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, remains in a London hospital where he was admitted as a precautionary measure for a few days of observation and rest. Also Read - Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Hospitalised

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London on the advice of his doctor on Tuesday and spent a third night there on Thursday. According to royal sources quoted in the UK media, his hospital admission is not said to be related to coronavirus. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace said. Also Read - In Rare Appearance, Prince Philip Gives Public Statement to Thank Health Workers Amid Coronavirus

The duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell. The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest, it added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the royal, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying: The Prime Minister sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle and there have been no reports of any visitors to the hospital.

The 94-year-old monarch performed her first face-to-face event of this year on Thursday, when she knighted royal aide Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt as the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order during a private socially-distanced ceremony at Windsor.

According to the BBC, the couple have been spending the recent lockdown in England at Windsor Castle with a small household staff, nicknamed HMS Bubble .

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the same London hospital as a “precautionary measure” for treatment for a “pre-existing condition” in December 2019. He spent four nights in hospital at the time.

In November 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph of themselves opening a card made for them by their great grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.