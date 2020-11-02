London: Britain’s Prince William had contracted the Covid-19 infection in April, around the time his father Prince Charles did, reported British media citing Kensington Palace sources. Also Read - Prince Charles Says he Feels Lucky After Coronavirus Recovery

The Sun newspaper reported that Prince William kept his coronavirus diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country. Prince William is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second in line to the British throne.

"There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone," Prince William was quoting as saying.

Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed Covid-19 guidelines set by the government by isolating himself at the family home in Norfolk. However, he still carried out engagements in April through voice and video calls.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked,” a source told The Sun.

The BBC also confirmed the news from sources late on Sunday, with Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William refusing to comment officially to the news outlet. The palace was not immediately available for comment late on Sunday.

On March 25, it was revealed that William’s father Prince Charles tested positive for the virus. The heir to the throne had mild symptoms and self-isolated at his Scotland residence for seven days.