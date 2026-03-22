Home

News

British Airways flight from Hong Kong to London flies with womans dead body for 13 hours; Passengers distressed by foul stench

British Airways flight from Hong Kong to London flies with woman’s dead body for 13 hours; Passengers distressed by foul stench

The crew members initially considered placing the body in a lavatory, but ultimately wrapped it in a blanket and placed it in the galley.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: On Sunday, 22 March 2026, a female passenger died aboard a British Airways flight approximately one hour after take-off and her body remained in the aircraft for the entire 13-hour duration of the flight. The body was placed in the rear section of the aircraft, where the floor was warm. As a result, a foul stench gradually began to spread, causing significant discomfort to the passengers seated in the rear cabin.

Flight from Hong Kong to London

This incident occurred on a flight travelling from Hong Kong to London. The woman was approximately 60 years old.

Rather than diverting the flight or turning back, the pilot decided to continue the journey to London, as—according to regulations—such a situation is typically not classified as an emergency.

Body Wrapped in Blanket and Placed in Galley

The crew members initially considered placing the body in a lavatory, but ultimately wrapped it in a blanket and placed it in the galley. The galley is the section of the aircraft where the flight staff (crew) prepares food and beverages and stores supplies.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This is also the area from which passengers are served meals, water, tea, and coffee. Typically, the galley is located in either the forward or rear section of the aircraft. Upon arrival in London, police boarded the aircraft to conduct an investigation, and passengers were required to remain seated for approximately 45 minutes.

British Airways stated that all applicable protocols were strictly adhered to and expressed their support for the woman’s family.

What happens when someone dies on a plane?

If a passenger passes away during air travel, airlines operate according to a specific set of protocols. These rules are based on the guidelines established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

First and foremost, the flight crew attempts to save the passenger. CPR is administered, and if a doctor happens to be on board, their assistance is sought. Subsequently, the pilot is informed of the situation.

The pilot then decides whether to divert the flight for an intermediate landing or to continue toward the intended destination. Typically, the flight proceeds to its scheduled destination, as not every such incident is classified as an emergency.

If the passenger succumbs, the body is covered with a blanket or placed in a body bag. It is then moved to an empty seat or to the rear section of the aircraft (the galley). If no empty seats are available, the body may remain in its original seat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.