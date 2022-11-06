British King Charles III May Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Titles

British King Charles III may strip Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children of their titles.

New Delhi: British King Charles III may strip Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children of their titles. Tom Bower, a royal author, said they may be stripped off their royal titles if Prince Charles’ upcoming book ‘Spare’ and their Netflix show cause any damage to the Royal Family.

“He (British King Charles III) has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. And so they are worried,” Tom Bower said.

Prince Charles’ book called ‘Spare’ and is being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty” and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The memoir’s title is an apparent reference to “the heir and the spare,” a phrase often used to describe royal siblings. Harry’s brother, William, is now Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne. When Harry was born, he was right behind William in the line of succession but has since been pushed down. Their father , King Charles III, assumed the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month.

Recently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said that “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy” when they were in the UK.