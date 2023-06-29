Home

British Man Takes Part In Drinking Challenge, Dies Trying To Consume All 21 Cocktails On Bar Menu In Jamaica

A British man allegedly died after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on a bar menu in Jamaica.

On the day of the incident, Timothy was drinking beer and brandy all morning. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A British man allegedly died trying to win a drinking challenge in Jamaica. 53-year-old Timothy Southern, a resident of England’s West Midlands, was on a family vacation in Jamaica when he decided to take part in the challenge, according to a report by New York Post.

What Was The Drinking Challenge

On the day of the incident, Timothy was drinking beer and brandy all morning when he met two Canadian women at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann’s. The two women told him that they were taking part in a 21-cocktail challenge – they aimed to try all the cocktails featured on the bar menu. Timothy joined in on the fun and decided to try all the 21 cocktails but could not complete the challenge. He drank 12 cocktails and went to his hotel room and felt sick.

Cause Of Death

Timothy died of “acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption”, a report by Metro stated. His family members, who discovered him in a serious condition, blamed emergency services for their inadequate response. They tried to put him in a “recovery position” and he vomited but later became unconscious. The family members criticised the emergency crew and said they were not properly trained to handle the situation.

“The service and treatment he received was disgusting,” a relative said.

“When the nurse arrived, I said an ambulance had been called and she said ‘no.’ I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn’t find it,” a family member said.

“I said, ‘Don’t just sit there looking at him, start CPR.’ She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here.”

