New Delhi: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said that the British MPs will now be able to vote on whether or not to hold a second referendum in the new Brexit law. However, they will be able to do so only if they approve of the draft legislation that seeks to implement the divorce agreement with the European Union, added Theresa May.

The Prime Minister also said that the government would let the parliament take a decision on whether or not to remain temporarily in a customs union with the EU.

Notably, the UK will vote in the European Union (EU) elections on Thursday to elect the Members of the European Parliament (MEP), a vote necessitated by a failure of Brexit negotiations which should have seen the UK out of the 28-member economic bloc on March 29.

As per reports carrying predictions of the European elections, the electorate will use these upcoming elections to punish the main political parties such as the ruling Conservatives and the Opposition Labour Party for missing the deadline.

Earlier London was given the option to delay Brexit until May 22, provided the House of Commons approved the agreement. Without approval, the UK had until April 12, 3019 to propose a way forward or leave without a deal. If not, a much longer delay in the deal will take, possibly two years, stated a report.

May, who leads a minority Conservative government that depends for survival on its alliance with the right-wing Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, had held talks with the main opposition Labor Party in hopes of getting her deal through the House.

Last month, the second referendum proposal which garnered 280 votes in favour was beaten by 292 votes against the proposal. The next option that proposed UK to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU was rejected by 276 to 273 votes. Theresa May’s so-called divorce deal was rejected for the third time in the British Parliament on March 29 by 58 votes, with the EU warning that a no-deal Brexit is now a ‘likely scenario’.

