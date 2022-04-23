New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was on a two-day visit to India recently, has tweeted a video post on Saturday evening in which he describes the profound relationship that India and the United Kingdom share and how the two countries are working closely as ever for mutual benefits. The UK PM expressed that he is filled with optimism about the years ahead.Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Support, to Face Parliamentary Probe Over ‘Partygate’

"The UK and India share a deep relationship and we are working as closely as ever. I am filled with optimism about the years ahead, and the security and prosperity that our partnership can deliver for generations to come," tweeted Johnson.

Prime Minister Johnson, while addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, announced that the UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. This would be done in a show of support for Ukraine, he said. He also stated that the UK and the allies will not watch the war passively.

“The UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. The UK and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught,” Boris Johnson said in Delhi.

He also added that the way in which the situation is not just in Ukraine but around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more.

The British Prime Minister also said that the United Kingdom has ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.