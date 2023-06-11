Home

News

World

British Soldiers Faint During Ceremony With Prince William Amid Scorching Heat, Video Goes Viral

British Soldiers Faint During Ceremony With Prince William Amid Scorching Heat, Video Goes Viral

As per a report in Reuters, temperatures over 88 degrees Fahrenheit caused at least three British royal guards to collapse during a parade practice in London prior to King Charles' formal birthday.

Temperatures over 88 degrees Fahrenheit caused at least three British royal guards to collapse during a parade practise in London. (Photo: Video Grab/Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid the scorching heat wave that the UK is witnessing, at least three British soldiers fainted in front of Prince William during the final rehearsal ceremony of the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London. Temperatures over 88 degrees Fahrenheit caused at least three British royal guards to collapse during a parade practise in London prior to King Charles’ formal birthday, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

As seen in the viral video, the soldiers were wearing woollen tunics and bearskin hats in the nearly 30-degree Celsius London heat.

You may like to read

After the incident went viral, Prince William wrote in a tweet, “A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions, but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W”

In another tweet, he continued, “The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions.”

British Soldiers Collapse: Netizens React

As soon as the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter and shared their angry reactions. One of them said, “They are not doing any serious drill for the country; they are preparing for a birthday celebration; both are two different things. They should have run to help the fellow soldier instead of keeping doing their thing. This is the 21st century, for God’s sake.”

Why put them through such a harsh temperature during summer for a birthday?

It's difficult to believe we are living in the 21st century. Seems like some part of the world are still in 20th century with tribal mindset. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) June 11, 2023

Another user wrote, “Why put them through such a harsh temperature during the summer for a birthday? It’s difficult to believe we are living in the 21st century. ” It seems like some parts of the world are still in the 20th century with a tribal mindset.”

They are not doing any serious drill for the country, they are preparing for a birthday celebration, both are two different things. They should have run to help the fellow soldier instead of keep doing their thing. This is 21st century for God's sake. — Michael Makhal (@mrmakhal) June 11, 2023

The ”Trooping the Colour Event”

Every year, a military parade and march past known as ”Trooping the Colour” or The King’s Birthday Parade is held to commemorate the sovereign’s official birthday. Every June, millions of people throughout the world watch the event on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall in front of large crowds.

The current event where the soldiers collapsed was a rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour event, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. It is also important to mention here that King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.