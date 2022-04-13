New Delhi: New York Police on Wednesday named the person of interest hours after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train. The attack made the subway a scene of horror: a smoke-filled car with at least 33 rounds of gunfire going off, police said. Frightened commuters ran from the train and others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.Also Read - Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Video Shows Horrifying Moment When Attack Happened, Smoke Inside Train
Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators weren’t sure whether the man, identified as Frank R James, 62, had any link to the subway attack. Taking to Twitter, the New York Police Department (NYPD) shared a photo of Frank James and said he was a “person of interest” in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident.
Brooklyn subway shooting: 10 points
- The NYPD named Frank James as the person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident. The officials said authorities zeroed in on a person of interest after the credit card used to rent the van was found at the shooting scene, news agency The Associated Press reported. The van was found, unoccupied, elsewhere in Brooklyn.
- Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire, the officials said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an urgent trace to identify the gun’s manufacturer, seller and initial owner.
- Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to hospitals.
- US President Joe Biden, who was briefed about the Brooklyn shooting incident, praised “the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians, civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them”.
- One rider’s video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car, some limping.
- Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform — some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood — and another person on the floor of a subway car.
- The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.
- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall that it had put security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an “express track to justice”. But at the station where the train arrived, the cameras apparently weren’t working.
- MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn’t know why the cameras malfunctioned. But he said police had “a lot of different options” from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.
- New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile bloodshed in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.