New Delhi: New York Police on Wednesday named the person of interest hours after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train. The attack made the subway a scene of horror: a smoke-filled car with at least 33 rounds of gunfire going off, police said. Frightened commuters ran from the train and others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.Also Read - Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Video Shows Horrifying Moment When Attack Happened, Smoke Inside Train

Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators weren’t sure whether the man, identified as Frank R James, 62, had any link to the subway attack. Taking to Twitter, the New York Police Department (NYPD) shared a photo of Frank James and said he was a “person of interest” in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Brooklyn subway shooting: 10 points