New Delhi: At least five persons were shot and injured on Tuesday at Brooklyn subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. According to multiple law enforcement agencies, preliminary information indicated that a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Police were still searching for the shooter.Also Read - US: Shooting at Cathedral Christmas Concert in New York, Gunman Dead

Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Of the several videos of attack on the social media, one shows the moment when the attack took place. Also Read - New York Attack: US President Donald Trump Says America Must Fix Its Lax Immigration System to Protect People

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

Also Read - New York Attack: Sayfullo Saipov Wanted ISIS Flag Displayed in Hospital Room; FBI Finds Another Person of Interest

A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, Someone call 911! In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.

Can you imagine being in this position, in the next carriage someone is shooting people and your praying for them doors to open. Terrifying. #NYC #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/iwwYRDzwaE — Darren (@Darren94775262) April 12, 2022

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the horrific shooting in a metro rail subway in New York that has left at least 16 injured in the incident, the White House said on Tuesday. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed,” it said.

(With inputs from AP)