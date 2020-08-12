New Delhi: Another person died of the deadly Bubonic plague in western Mongolia on Wednesday after a series of cases emerged in the East Asian country and its neighbouring China. All 70 people who came in contact with the deceased will be tested for the bacterial disease. Also Read - Indian-Americans Protest in Washington DC Against China's Encroachment, Human Rights Violation

According to reports, the 42-year-old man had bought two dead marmots before falling ill, which is being suspected as the source of the infection. The government has launched several campaigns to discourage people from consuming the mammals as fleas that cause the disease tend to cling to their hair. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely to Support China's 'BeiDou' Navigation System

Last month, a 15-year-old boy had succumbed to plague in another province in Mongolia. Also Read - Big Push For Aatmanirbhar Initiative | Defence Ministry Announces Import Embargo on 101 Items | Updates

Earlier this year, China became the epicentre of another deadly infection after COVID-19 as Bayannur – a city in the northern part – sounded a level 3 alert in the region.

Bubonic plague, previously known as the Black Death, is a bacterial infection caused by Yersinia pestis, spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots, and is characterised by symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, swelling in the lymph nodes under the arms, in the neck, and groin.

It had caused a global epidemic of bubonic plague that occurred in the mid-1300s. It majorly affected Europe and Asia killing around 200 million people worldwide. This is considered as one of the most fatal pandemics recorded in human history.