Bulgaria President Thanks PM Modi For India’s Brave Action In Rescuing Hijacked Bulgarian Ship

My sincere gratitude to PM @narendramodi for the brave action of 🇮🇳Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian citizens. — President.bg (@PresidentOfBg) March 18, 2024

