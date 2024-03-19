‘Bulgarian Nationals Safe, Will Return Home Soon’: PM Modi Says India Committed To Combatting Piracy In Indian Ocean

PM Modi assured Bulgarian President Rumen Radev his country's citizens are safe and will return home soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday assured Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that all seven Bulgarian nationals, rescued by the Indian Navy from a hijacking bid in the Indian Ocean, are safe and will be returning home soon.

The Prime Minister also asserted that India is committed to safeguarding the freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region.

In a post on his X handle, President Radev had thanked PM Modi for Indian Navy rescuing a Bulgarian ship and crew from pirates.

“My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens,” Radev wrote on X.

India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean: PM

In his reply, PM Modi said he appreciates the message.

“We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region,” Modi said.

Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg . We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. https://t.co/nIUaY6UJjP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2024

Bulgarian FM thanks Indian Ambassador

On Saturday Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel said she held a conversation with the Indian Ambassador to Bulgaria Sanjay Rana for the Indian Navy’s Operation on MV Ruen and thanked him for rescuing Bulgarian nationals.

“Today, March 16, with the help of the Indian Navy, the crew of the ship “Rouen” hijacked on December 14, 2023, including seven Bulgarian citizens, was released,” Mariya said in a Facebook post.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Indian military, the entire crew of the ship was freed. All sailors are in good health and efforts are currently being made for their timely return to Bulgaria,” she added.

Talking about the incident, Gabriel said the ship “Rouen” with eight Bulgarians, nine Myanmar and one Angolan citizen on board was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close cooperation with all competent institutions, the overseas representations of the Republic of Bulgaria in the region and international partners is actively involved in the efforts to release the Bulgarian crew.”

“On March 16, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a conversation was also held with the Indian ambassador in Sofia, Ambassador Sanjay Rana and an additional request was made to the Indian side for assistance and to take all possible actions to protect the life and health of the crew,” the Bulgarian FM said.

“I am extremely grateful for the assistance of the Indian side in the process of releasing the Bulgarian sailors,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

