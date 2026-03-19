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What makes Bunker Buster bombs so dangerous? The powerful technology that strikes where ordinary weapons fail

What makes ‘Bunker Buster’ bombs so dangerous? The powerful technology that strikes where ordinary weapons fail

Bunker buster bombs are powerful weapons designed to penetrate deep underground targets before exploding, making them crucial in modern warfare against hidden bunkers, tunnels, and fortified military infrastructure.

A powerful bunker buster bomb penetrates deep into a fortified underground bunker, capturing the intense force and precision of modern military strike technology.

New Delhi: When news channels and newspapers show bomb colliding on hard surfaces or tunnels on maps we often read about bunker buster bombs. So what are bunker buster bombs and what makes them so destructive?

Bombing targets that are well buried or fortified bunkers underground are often very difficult to destroy because conventional bombs explode upon contact with the surface and do not have much penetrating power.

Here’s what bunker busters are and how do they work?

Bunker buster bombs work in exactly an opposite way of a conventional bomb. They are designed to burrow deep into reinforced concrete, rock or soil before exploding.

“They are designed to penetrate deep into the ground or a structure before detonating and destroying bunkers, military installations and weapons storage facilities located underground.”

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Also read: How did Israel discover Iran’s underground bunkers? Technology that revealed all the secrets involved…

How do bunker busters work?

Bunker buster bombs are solid iron or steel bombs, often cone-shaped with a delayed fuse so that they explode after burrowing through as much earth, rock or concrete as possible.

This mechanism allows them to burrow deep into the ground like a drill and explode from inside out. A bunker-busting bomb is designed to punch through hardened structures using a jet of air that pushes it through before detonation.

Some bunker busters are also laser-guided munitions with incredible precision.

Types of bunker buster bombs

Some of the most common bunker busters in use across the world today are:

GBU-28: It was developed during the Gulf War with the intention of destroying hardened targets buried deep under the ground.

GBU-57: Massive Ordnance Penetrator, known as the MOAB was also designed as a bunker buster bomb.

Laser Guided Bombs: Guided bombs that use laser aiming systems for targeting.

Satellite Guided Bombs: These bunker-busting bombs can use GPS-based satellite system to locate targets.

Why do militaries use bunker busters?

Increasingly, militaries and terrorist organizations are building their arsenals underground and bunkers are being built to withstand direct hits from jets and bombs. If they suspect an underground nuclear programme or enemy bunker facilities then bunker busters are the best bet to destroy them with pinpoint accuracy.

This means that if a country deploys bunker busters against another nation, they’re likely targeting strategic military infrastructure like missile silos or nuclear plants linked with it.

“The use of bunker-busters clearly indicate that the other side has some credible deep facilities which they want to destroy before they can be used.”

Why are bunker busters bombs so feared?

One of the biggest reason why bunker buster bombs are feared is because they have the power to destroy multiple city blocks if used in populated areas. Also, as you might have guessed by now, if a nation uses bunker busters you can be sure war is never far behind.

Even the US doesn’t use them unless they deem it absolutely necessary

Well, there you have it. Armed with all that knowledge about bunker buster bombs, we suggest you stay safe, stay informed and never fight a war.

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