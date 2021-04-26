Dubai/New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolour – saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra – to show support to India in this difficult time. Also Read - US to Send India Covishield Raw Material, Other Supplies For COVID-19 'Immediately'

The Burj Khalifa displayed the message 'stay strong India' as it went dark after waving the tricolour.

Burj Khalifa tweeted the video saying, “Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #StayStrongIndia”

نرسل رسالة أملٍ وتضامن ودعم للشعب الهندي في هذه الأوقات العصيبة، متمنين أن يتخطوا هذه المحنة بقوتهم واتحادهم#برج_خليفة Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

Another prominent landmark of the UAE also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and displayed the same message – #StayStrongIndia.

Tonight we stand in solidarity with #India 🇮🇳. Prominent landmarks in the UAE display the Indian flag as India #Delhi fights #covid19 #StayStrongIndia 🇦🇪 🇮🇳 #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/zgQTbQRmKL — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 25, 2021

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In another big single-day spike, India recorded more than 3.49 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,676 deaths, according to Health Ministry data on Sunday morning.