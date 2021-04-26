Dubai/New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolour – saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra – to show support to India in this difficult time. Also Read - US to Send India Covishield Raw Material, Other Supplies For COVID-19 'Immediately'
The Burj Khalifa displayed the message ‘stay strong India’ as it went dark after waving the tricolour. Also Read - Foreign Nations, EU Come Together To Help India In Battle Against COVID-19 Second Wave
Burj Khalifa tweeted the video saying, “Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #StayStrongIndia”
Watch the video here:
Another prominent landmark of the UAE also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and displayed the same message – #StayStrongIndia.
India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
In another big single-day spike, India recorded more than 3.49 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,676 deaths, according to Health Ministry data on Sunday morning.