Burj Khalifa Lit Up With ‘Guest of Honor – Republic of India’ Ahead Of PM Modi’s Address At World Government Summit

India shares a robust trade relationship with the UAE, with the trade figure up to around 85 billion USD in the fiscal year 2022-23. Besides, the UAE is a key investor in India, making notable impacts on foreign direct investments in India.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the World Government Summit, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honor – Republic of India.’ Taking to X, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated, “We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation.

“The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery.”

The… pic.twitter.com/enMaunw4oT — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 13, 2024

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to the UAE, will meet UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During his visit to the UAE, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday.

“Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times…the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field,” said PM Modi in a meeting with the UAE President.

