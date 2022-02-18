New Delhi: A cargo ship carrying luxury cars was left adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire on Thursday. The huge vessel which had 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze while the burning car transport ship ‘Felicity Ace’ drifted near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the US state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Spa Centre in Noida, 2 Dead, Probe Underway

Shipping in the area was warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace was adrift after the crew were taken off on Wednesday, Portuguese navy spokesman Cmdr. José Sousa Luís said, according to a report by Associated Press.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo. Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold. The ship’s operator, Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, said in an email to the AP it could not provide information about the cargo or its client.

A Portuguese navy ship sailed to the vehicle transporter, which was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States. A navy statement said the fire was still burning and showed a photograph of large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

The navy ship was to check whether the cargo vessel was in danger of sinking or causing pollution, Sousa Luís told The Associated Press.

The ship’s owner is seeking an ocean-going tug, but the Felicity Ace is unlikely to be towed to a port in Portugal’s Azores Islands because of its size, he said. The crew were taken by helicopter to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away, and are staying at a hotel there. None of them was hurt.

