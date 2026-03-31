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Buy from US or fight for it: Trumps fiery warning to allies amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

‘Buy from US or fight for it’: Trump’s fiery warning to allies amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

US President Donald Trump tells countries to buy oil "from the U.S., we have plenty," or "Build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait"

‘Buy from US or fight for it’: Trump’s fiery warning to allies amid Strait of Hormuz tensions (Image: AI-generated)

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning and urged the countries to buy oil from the United States or build the courage to get some from the Strait of Hormuz itself. This comes after the closure of one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. President Trump directly targeted the United Kingdom in his statement for not participating in the conflict against Iran. The statement was given by President Trump on his Truth Social account on March 31.

President Trump urges countries to buy oil from US

US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social account, wrote, “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty.”

With this statement, he suggested that the countries that have refused to join the conflict against Iran and are now suffering from the shortage of jet fuel can buy the same from the United States, as it has plenty. He mentioned the United Kingdom directly in his statement.

‘Go get your own oil’ from the Strait of Hormuz

The complete statement of the US President Donald Trump hinted at the same countries to go to the Strait of Hormuz and to get their own oil. He added that these countries will have to start fighting for themselves, without staying dependent on the US.

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“Build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT,” wrote US President Trump.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

After the US and Israel launched a military attack on Iran on February 28, their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. Later, Iran launched retaliatory strikes, and since then, many top leaders have been killed.

The country has closed the Strait of Hormuz to many other nations, which has led to global oil disruptions.

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