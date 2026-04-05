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By which technology did Iran shoot down the USs advanced fighter jets?

By which technology did Iran shoot down the US’s advanced fighter jets?

The AD-08 missile utilized in the Majid system is considered highly advanced.

Even advanced American aircraft appear to be rendered helpless.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, the Majid missile has become a subject of intense discussion. This is the missile system through which Iran has claimed to have taken down America’s fourth-generation F-15E fighter jets and A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. Consequently, it becomes crucial to understand how, in the theatre of war, even advanced American aircraft appear to be rendered helpless in the face of the Majid missile system. The Majid missile is a modern air defense system developed by Iran. It is designed to shoot down enemy aircraft and drones. It is a surface-to-air missile—meaning it is launched from the ground and strikes targets flying in the air.

Majid System

The most significant feature of the Majid system is its technology. It does not rely on radar; instead, it utilizes an infrared or heat-sensing system. It detects the heat emitted by the engines of aircraft or drones. As soon as it detects a heat signature, it locks onto the target. The missile then tracks that heat source and proceeds directly to destroy the objective. Because it does not emit radar signals, the enemy receives no advance warning of an impending attack.

Greater Threat to Low-Altitude Aircraft

The Majid system was designed specifically for close-range defense. It is classified as a Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) system. It has an effective range of approximately 700 meters to 6 kilometers; however, some media reports cite its range as extending up to 8 kilometers. It poses a particularly severe threat to targets flying at low altitudes—such as drones, helicopters, and fighter jets.

Mobile System: Deployable Anywhere, Whenever Needed

Iran unveiled the Majid system to the world for the first time in 2021. It is regarded as a completely indigenous Iranian system. Another major attribute of the system is its mobility; it is mounted on a vehicle designated as the “Aras-2.” This allows it to be easily transported from one location to another, meaning it can be rapidly deployed as and when required. Typically, this system features four missile launchers capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously.

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Missile Detonates Upon Approaching the Target

The AD-08 missile utilized in the Majid system is considered highly advanced. It is equipped with an imaging infrared seeker—a technology that enables it to identify targets with exceptional precision. Furthermore, it incorporates a proximity fuse; this means the missile detonates the moment it is near the target, thereby inflicting damage.

The Majid system is capable of providing 360-degree surveillance, allowing it to monitor threats approaching from any direction. It is designed to intercept and shoot down drones, cruise missiles, and low-altitude aircraft.

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